Using annotations or blocks for dynamic content in Sanity.io

Use Case:A content section that will display on every blog post page but is unique for each category. Admin can manage this content at the category level, customize the content/paragraph but include dynamic data from the single blog post.





Example:On the single blog post page, you have content that reads:

“Welcome to my post

A Blog Post Title written by Knut Melvæ. Get all your latest news here.”

That post belongs to a category called “News” and in Sanity the field content for the News category is:

“Welcome to my post [TITLE] written by

[AUTHOR]. Get all your latest news here.”