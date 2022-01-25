Hi, Ash and thank you for the reply! 😃

The annotations looks to be a perfect fit here

😄

Ideally it would come from an external API. My idea is that we are going to generate a sales offer on a webhook, then someone on the sales team can go in to the generated sanity page and customize it to their needs.



These variables should in ideally not be editable, but possible to move around. (not sure if this is possible with the annotations)



I think this would be a rather unconventional way in Sanity, but being able to add some types of variables like this would be really cool.



When you ask where the values comes from, do you have any additional input on ideas here?

