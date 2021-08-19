Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Using html2canvas in a custom component in Sanity

11 replies
Last updated: Aug 19, 2021
if i want to use this script in my custom component where should i add it ???&lt;script src="
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/html2canvas/0.4.1/html2canvas.min.js "&gt;&lt;/script&gt;
Aug 19, 2021, 6:59 AM
Like react i don't have index.html here in sanity so where to insert this piece of code???
Aug 19, 2021, 7:00 AM
Because it's all react inside Sanity, you'd do this the react way. Are you making a custom component or a plugin in Sanity? If so you should do 
yarn add html2canvas
and 
import html2canvas from 'html2canvas';
to start using it in your component. Then you'd use a ref (https://reactjs.org/docs/refs-and-the-dom.html ) in react to apply it to a component.
Aug 19, 2021, 7:20 AM
Can you guide me on how to use jquery inside custom component bcuz when i use it throws me with error document.getElementById is not a function ??
Aug 19, 2021, 7:24 AM
html2canvas(document.getElementById("myHtml"),                {
                    allowTaint: true,
                    useCORS: true
                }).then(function (canvas) {
                    var anchorTag = document.createElement("a");
                    document.body.appendChild(anchorTag);
                    document.getElementById("previewImg").appendChild(canvas);
                    anchorTag.download = "filename.jpg";
                    anchorTag.href = canvas.toDataURL();
                    anchorTag.target = '_blank';
                    anchorTag.click();
                });
Aug 19, 2021, 7:32 AM
Its always throwing document.getElementById is not a function
Aug 19, 2021, 7:32 AM
if you're using refs in react you don't use document.getElementById
Aug 19, 2021, 7:36 AM
Okay then how to use this?
Aug 19, 2021, 7:37 AM
I suppose something like this, but I haven't tested it or used html2canvas before

import { useRef, useEffect } from "react"

const myComponent = () =&gt; {
  const myRef = useRef();
  
  useEffect(() =&gt; {
    if (!myRef.current) return;
    html2canvas(myRef.current, {...});
  }, [myRef])

  return (&lt;div ref={myRef}/&gt;)
}
Aug 19, 2021, 7:42 AM
there is an example here that might do the same thing you are trying to do https://github.com/hdoro/sanity-plugin-asset-source-ogimage/blob/a0ecb2fc861836ea8ea0842ad0d7ab0007acdf38/src/useEditorLogic.ts using html-to-image. Maybe you can find some inspiration there?
Aug 19, 2021, 7:46 AM
What does captureRef does in above does it capture the id of my div tag like getdocumentById?
Aug 19, 2021, 7:58 AM
I think captureRef would be the reference to your div element itself, not the id.
Aug 19, 2021, 8:07 AM

