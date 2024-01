originalImage

transformedImage

for your case, i think i would create an object type with two sub-fields(or similar) then I would create a custom input component for the whole object type (that way it’s like one custom input for two fields)in this component, you’d have your own image input component. on a file drop, you can apply your transform and then on save button click, you can use the sanity client to upload the assets to sanity and write the asset IDs back to the document