Story highlights:

2-3 days to ship AI-generated blog summaries, from idea to production

900+ existing blog posts backfilled automatically with Content Agent

Localized content into French and German with 90% of lift completed by AI, while humans only spend 10% refining the tone

A marketer can now pull testimonials straight into Claude without a dev ticket

400 redirects migrated, with a 200-redirect patch fix shipped in hours, not weeks

The vision

Showing up as an AI company, not just talking about being one

Gong is a revenue intelligence platform evolving into an AI operating system for revenue teams. As buyers increasingly research vendors through AI models instead of search engines, Gong needed a content foundation structured enough to power a highly interactive site, support real localization rather than literal translation, and make Gong's own content legible to the AI tools doing more of that research. Structured content isn't just tidier — it's the precondition for AI legibility, agent queries, and answer-engine visibility.

The challenge

A decade of rebrands resulted in fragmented content, brittle workflows, and no way to work at the speed that an AI-native business requires.

Gong is a ten-year-old company, and ten years of content accumulated across multiple rebrands. Each layered on top of the last, fragmenting the experience both on the site and inside the CMS itself.

"Our team had tried over a period to extract, turn as many knobs and levers as we could, and squeeze out as many performance optimizations as possible," says Bryce Wellington, who leads web engineering and content production at Gong. “And at some point, we just decided that we needed to rethink how the whole operation functioned.”

The previous WordPress setup ran into the typical problems of a legacy, plugin-dependent CMS. Most notably, content exported to other integrations broke when reimported back into the site. The team eventually concluded that no single fix would make the architecture scale.

Gong's product story had also grown more complex and global over the years, and the team wanted the site to support more interactive, AI-aware experiences. The old CMS had been built for static content, and that mismatch slowed everything down.

There was a design and brand consistency problem too. "Just as much as it's important to have a good content structure and system for your content production, the design production was equally so," says Nikan Shahidi, founder and CEO of Webstacks, the agency that led Gong's site redesign and migration. Eight years of incremental changes had let pages drift apart visually, eroding brand equity. Fixing the content model and fixing the design system turned out to be the same project.

The solution

A content model that mirrors how Gong actually works

The Gong team worked with Webstacks to rebuild the site on Sanity using a three-part framework: model the business in structured content, automate the manual work that structure makes possible, and use that same foundation to power every channel, from the website to AI agents.

Migrating ten years of content meant starting with an honest inventory

Any CMS migration starts with an inventory of everything that exists, not a one-to-one port of the old site. "A lot of times that could be clobbered together," Shahidi says. "In an old CMS, maybe there was a decision saying we need to get this webinar live, but it was thrown in the blog template." Sorting out what content actually was, rather than what template it happened to live in, came first.

Gong’s Sanity Studio setup mirrors Gong's own informational architecture: website pages grouped together, landing pages grouped together, with permissions that let specific teams see only what's relevant to them. A marketing leader managing the English site doesn't need visibility into the French and German versions. It’s not just the page types but also who can edit each type.

"I think that's what makes Sanity so special and powerful is the configurable governance,” Shahidi says.

A design system that ties directly into the CMS

The Webstacks team built a Figma design system as the single source of truth for colors, spacing, and shadows, then connected it to a small set of reusable Sanity components, keeping component count low and flexibility high. A single hero component supports a context tab, animation, a form, and both light and dark modes, all editable by a content editor without touching code. Custom preview components let a marketer see what's in a hero block without clicking into every field, and font-size guardrails let editors fix an orphan headline within a defined range without breaking the system.

For Wellington's team, the bigger shift was cultural. "The first thing was introducing a new way to work to content stakeholders, going from a block-based approach like WordPress to a more structured form-based approach," he says. The structured controls that initially felt unfamiliar ended up reassuring the team they hadn't lost flexibility, but rather they'd traded ad hoc styling for a system that enforces brand consistency by default.

The Gong team is already thinking beyond just the company website. Wellington and his team are actively exploring how to use the Sanity MCP to let teams outside of Sanity query Gong's content directly from tools they already use. A customer marketer who relies on Claude to build decks could connect to Gong's repository of customer testimonials and pull them straight into a presentation, without filing a request to a developer or logging into Sanity at all. "These kinds of things put the discovery and the research back in the hands of folks who are asking instead of making that a developer request," Wellington says.

Migrating hundreds of redirects, and fixing the ones that broke

Wellington's team needed to carry ten years of SEO equity into the new system, mapping around 400 redirects. "Sanity didn't just have one solution for how to manage content, but created a toolkit for how to migrate content," Wellington says.

Even with automated testing, a trailing-slash issue surfaced after launch, affecting around 200 redirects. Because the migration ran on Sanity's toolkit rather than custom scripting, Wellington patched all 200 in a single update instead of rerunning the migration.

AI-assisted translation brought into Gong’s content operations with AI that has the right context

With the structural foundation in place, Gong turned to its global content workflow. The site supports French and German alongside English, and the team used the migration as an opening to move away from a standalone translation management system and toward AI-assisted translation built into Sanity itself.

The first unguided pass produced translations that were technically correct but tonally off. Wellington described the early German output as reading like "our parents or banker German": meaning they were accurate, but not the modern voice and tone Gong wanted. The team fixed this by creating a language style guide built with native-speaking marketing managers, covering brand tone and a do-not-translate dictionary for product and brand names. With that guidance, AI Assist gets translations roughly 90% of the way there, and a local reviewer handles the rest.

The workflow runs document by document: select a page, clone it into the target language folder, trigger AI Assist, and watch the translation populate in a live preview. Editors flag a translation for review or batch it into a Sanity release for bulk updates. For testimonials, the team moved to field-level translation, so the testimonial text translates while the company name, person's name, and role stay untranslated.

Watch the demo below:

The team also learned where the limits are. AI translation works well for new, shallow pages, but document-level translation doesn't reliably handle the deep cross-references a structured site relies on, like links to other case studies. And no single pass is a complete solution.

"There needs to be a human in the loop," Wellington says. For phase two, the team is using Content Agent to detect when a source page changes and translate only what changed, instead of rerunning a full translation and resetting any review progress already made.

A two-day blog summary feature, instead of a multi-quarter project

As Gong's content strategy shifted from SEO toward answer-engine optimization, citable, AI-legible summaries became important for blog content. The team scoped a proof of concept: could Sanity generate a summary automatically when a post is published? Using Sanity's agent functions, the answer turned out to be yes, in two or three days.

When a content editor publishes a blog post, a function runs automatically and generates a summary for the editor to review before it goes live, with a streaming-text preview on the page itself. The team has been quietly running this in production for the past few months, and is now using Content Agent to backfill summaries across roughly 900 existing blog posts, a task that would have been a manual project without it.

What's next: moving beyond just a website experience with plain language queries for prospects instead of a web search

Eighteen months into the Sanity partnership, Wellington is candid that some of the assumptions from when the project started don't all hold anymore. Buyers increasingly research vendors inside AI models rather than visiting a website directly, which means Gong now has an audience it needs to reach somewhere other than its own site. This changes their roadmap moving forward.

The team is also in the early phases of exploring a prompt library that exposes Gong's internal query patterns to customers, and an external-facing version of the same content-querying experience the team uses internally, so a prospect could ask plain-language questions about Gong and get answers sourced directly from Gong's structured content, rather than a generic web search.

Takeaways: start somewhere, and be flexible along the way

The way the Gong and Webstacks team went about migrating on Sanity is exactly what made the AI stuff possible in days instead of quarters. They set out to fix a content model that had outgrown a decade of rebrands. The structure that came out of that process is what later enabled the team to ship AI-assisted translation in weeks, automate blog summaries in days, and start exposing their own content to tools like Claude without engineering involvement.

Wellington is part of Sanity’s Pioneers Program, a small group of practitioners sharing real-world implementations, influencing what’s next, and learning from peers leading with Sanity. His advice for teams starting where Gong stood eighteen months ago is to move without waiting for certainty.

"Keep an open mind. Keep your ear to the ground, because these things change fast," Wellington says. "The truths that we understood eighteen months ago may not hold to today."

What hasn't changed is the value of the foundation itself: structured content that can absorb new requirements, a new language, a new AI workflow, a new agent, without a rebuild each time.

Sanity features used: