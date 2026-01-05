What’s New January - 2026

Before I share my 3-2-1 from the previous month, our researcher, Louise, has asked me to invite you to take 5 minutes to share your thoughts on AI Agents. If you reply by January 16th, she's promised you some Sanity Swag.

The Remote* MCP Server is now generally available with major improvements.

OAuth authentication (no API tokens needed), managed infrastructure, and schema-first guidance with always-fresh rules (powered by the Agent Toolkit). We’ve also expanded compatibility—now works with Lovable and v0, in addition to Claude Code, Cursor, and VS Code.

Your AI agent can create projects, generate images, run migrations, and more. 40+ tools covering everything from setup to production.

Need inspiration? Knut and Jon's blog post illustrates the full workflow—from prompt to deployed site—of building a (fictional) vintage car company.

Ready to dive in? Head straight to the MCP docs.

*P.S. With this announcement, the local MCP server is now deprecated. It will continue to work, but it won’t receive new features. We recommend migrating to the remote MCP server to take advantage of all the new features.

Here are three highlights:

You can now sort your pins in a custom order by simply dragging them up or down.

Long application names that get truncated now display tooltips on hover, making them easier to identify.

Dashboard can now detect the Studio version for self-hosted Studios, which helps with compatibility warnings and setup guidance.

Curious about the rest? Read about features, performance improvements, and UI polish here.

As of December 16th, we bumped the Sanity studio package from v4 to v5.

There are two breaking changes if you upgrade:

1. React 19.2 is required to run your studio.

Your schema, plugins, and customizations work exactly as before.

Why are we doing this? React 19 brings significant performance improvements and powerful new features like the use() hook and <Activity> component.

What do you need to do if you're not already on React 19.2? Upgrade React first, then update Sanity. Read our announcement post for more details and upgrade tips.

2. TypeGen: Breaking change for snake_case query names

Query types generated now align with the naming convention in your project. PAGE_QUERY generates PAGE_QUERY_RESULT instead of PAGE_QUERYResult . Update your imports after regenerating the types. Queries named in camelCase or PascalCase queries are unaffected.

Additionally, as the team moves TypeGen closer to general availability, we’ve introduced the following non-breaking changes: a progress indicator, improved hoisting of schema types, and, last but not least, custom GROQ functions now have full TypeGen support. Read more here.

"I like to inject my personality and the client's personality into whatever I'm making. It's all about invoking that feeling of, oh, this is a thing that we made that's like ours. And that's not some proprietary off the shelf thing."

Introducing FLOW - a mini-documentary series where we go behind the scenes with the people behind the code. Meet the creatives who shaped the web as we know it and find out where they think it’s headed next.

With the first two episodes now live, don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss the next one.

When we launched into Netherlands, it was basically one request to our services and we had 800 landing pages available. That was maybe 20 minutes to half an hour. Everything was complete.

Read the case study to find out how loveholidays implemented an AI pipeline to enable rapid entry into new markets. Got more time? Watch the video below to see Matt explain the Sanity x DeepL integration in action.

"I couldn't find a suitable solution for rendering tables in Sanity, so I built one." That's how Yashraj Yadav described creating the Structured Table Language (STL). Although he had Sanity in mind, STL is framework agnostic.

It's designed to be a simple 3-step workflow:

Design - using the visual editor or writing your own generic STL code, you can define your table's structure, columns, and data types.

Export - copy the generated schema or JSON output.

Render - use his React component to render the tables instantly.

You can read more about it here, design your table using the playground, or go straight to the GitHub repo to install it. Don't forget to give Yashraj a star if you like it!

Lastly, this month we introduced Sanity 101, a series of videos covering everything you need to know about Sanity in ~1 hour!

That’s all for January. Hope to see you in our Discord Community 👋