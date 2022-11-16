Hello Modern Frontends folks!
Sanity is the platform for structured content that lets you build better digital experiences. It comes with an open-source editor built in React, Sanity Studio, and a real-time hosted data store, Content Lake.
Get started with a boosted free plan
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init --coupon modernfrontends22
We've doubled the free included monthly usage to:
- 200k API requests
- 1M API CDN requests
- 20GB Bandwidth.
You also get unlimited admin users so you and your whole team can try it out – be it for your own website, app project, podcasting backend, or whatever one can use a real-time graph-based API for.
Why Sanity is the best CMS choice for Jamstack websites
At Sanity we see today’s headless CMS systems as an evolutionary step that leads to an even better way of managing content – where structure is truly flexible, content is treated like data, and editors work in tailored real-time collaboration environments.
