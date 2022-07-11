Thomas Kim
Founder @goodthing
Thomas is located at France
Visit Thomas Kim's profile
Headless eCommerce for Civilist, a skateboarding shop based in Berlin.
Design: Pizza Pizza
Development: Goodthing Studio
Founder @goodthing
Digital product studio modeled on the two-pizza-rule
Headless eCommerce for 491, a platform for curated objects.Go to 491
Portfolio for MaisonNue, a creative studio based in Paris.Go to MaisonNue
Website for Foreland, a new Contemporary Arts Campus in Catskill, NY.Go to Foreland
Headless eCommerce experience for a new kind of healthcare company.Go to OEM