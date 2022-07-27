Davidson Homes LLC have been working with adaptable since 2018 when we created their first website powered by WordPress. Since then, the American house builder has massively expanded and this growth meant that their surrounding technology and infrastructure needed to change to work with complex channels of data and 3rd party integrations whilst keeping the customer facing experience super quick.

We worked closely with Digital Marketing Manager Jack Parrish in agile sprints to deliver a complex and changing brief powered by Sanity CMS.