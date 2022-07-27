Join us live Sept. 27 – How Sanity and Vercel powered Morning Brew's transformation –>
Davidson Homes

By adaptable

Converting a Wordpress site to a Sanity-powered headless website.

Project Shots

Map search showing all the available communities in that area
Community showcase landing page
Individual property page

Editing environment

A list of the communities available

About the project

Davidson Homes LLC have been working with adaptable since 2018 when we created their first website powered by WordPress. Since then, the American house builder has massively expanded and this growth meant that their surrounding technology and infrastructure needed to change to work with complex channels of data and 3rd party integrations whilst keeping the customer facing experience super quick.

We worked closely with Digital Marketing Manager Jack Parrish in agile sprints to deliver a complex and changing brief powered by Sanity CMS.

adaptable

A digital studio creating experiences that work, for the people who matter.

