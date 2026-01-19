I’m a software developer focused on building simple, practical tools for content creators, editors, and marketers. My work centers around typography, text formatting, and lightweight utilities that help improve how content is presented across websites and CMS platforms.

I created FontesDeLetras.com.br to make it easier for non-designers to generate visually distinctive text for headlines, promotions, and digital content without relying on complex design software. I’m especially interested in tools that fit naturally into modern, headless CMS workflows like Sanity, where speed, clarity, and usability matter most.

I enjoy building small, focused projects that solve real problems and can be easily integrated into everyday content workflows.