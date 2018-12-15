sanity-plugin-search-groq-filter

Marius Lundgård
Product designer @ Sanity.
Marius is located at Norway
Visit Marius Lundgård's profile
Adds support for GROQ filters in search queries in Sanity, so you can search for text [<filter>] or text (<filter>).
search-groq-filter
Product designer @ Sanity.
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.Go to Netlify Deploy
Display a list of documents in your dashboardGo to Document list widget