Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Sandocs Documentation Template

By Surjith S M

Sandocs is a documentation starter template built with Next.js, TailwindCSS & Sanity CMS. it can be used for Help Center or template, plugin or Internal Documentation.

Project Shots

Docs Page preview

Editing environment

Studio Screenshot

About the project

Sandocs is a documentation website template built with Next.js, TailwindCSS & Sanity CMS. It also has a nice landing page for npm plugin.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Sunson Energy

A JAMStack Website powered by Next.js, Sanity CMS & TailwindCSS.

Surjith S M