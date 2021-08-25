Sunson Energy is a Solar Company based in India provides solar solutions for home & industries. They contacted my JAMStack Web Design Agency called Web3Creative for a Website Redesign Job. They wanted to replace their existing WordPress website with something fast & modern. So the perfect choice was Next.js, TailwindCSS & Sanity CMS.

The client agreed and the work is finished in few months. The client was impressed with the output and the quality we produced. It scored an impressive 99% in Google Lighthouse Page Speed Score.