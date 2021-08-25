Pricing update: Free users
Sunson Energy

By Surjith S M

A JAMStack Website powered by Next.js, Sanity CMS & TailwindCSS.

Project Shots

Solar for Home
Testimonials
Get a Quote powered by Web3Forms
Excellent Google Page Speed Score

Editing environment

Site Settings
Pages with re-arrangeable section builder
Menu
Split Panel with Live Preview
Pricing Plans

About the project

Sunson Energy is a Solar Company based in India provides solar solutions for home & industries. They contacted my JAMStack Web Design Agency called Web3Creative for a Website Redesign Job. They wanted to replace their existing WordPress website with something fast & modern. So the perfect choice was Next.js, TailwindCSS & Sanity CMS.

The client agreed and the work is finished in few months. The client was impressed with the output and the quality we produced. It scored an impressive 99% in Google Lighthouse Page Speed Score.

Categorized in

Contributor

