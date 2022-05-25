LIVE NOW: Structured Content 2022 – claim your virtual seat →
Stablo Minimal Blog Template

By Surjith S M

Stablo is a minimal blog template built with Next.js, TailwindCSS & Sanity CMS

Stablo is a JAMStack Starter template built with Next.js, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CMS by Web3Templates.

Features

  • Built with Next.js
  • Tailwind CSS
  • Integrated with Sanity CMS
  • Dark & Light Mode
  • Working Contact Page

