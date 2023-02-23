As said before you should not do it like that 😊 When you think about it the structure is:

you have directors and films. each film has a director it references. On the director doc you add a pane where you groq all the films, that reference the director.



Adding 2 way references will make your data structure very cumbersome in the end. This is why loading the references dynamically in a list like this is better!

In addition you can set up a custom structure, where you filter the films to their refrerenced directors. You do not need the array!

