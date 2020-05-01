Skip to content
Examples of customized dashboards/admin pages and the queryable feature of Portable Text.

8 replies
Last updated: May 1, 2020
Hey! Is there a gallery or something showing all the different things people have done to customize their dashboards/admin pages? Would like to send some examples to my team lead 🙂
May 1, 2020, 3:00 PM
I would leaf through all the community digests and i-made-this 🙂
May 1, 2020, 3:01 PM
May 1, 2020, 3:04 PM
Perfect, thanks
user S
🙂
May 1, 2020, 3:06 PM
May 1, 2020, 3:06 PM
May 1, 2020, 3:06 PM
user S
! love this little "hack" for seeing this stuff, very cool
May 1, 2020, 4:18 PM

