Examples of customized dashboards/admin pages and the queryable feature of Portable Text.
Last updated: May 1, 2020
Hey! Is there a gallery or something showing all the different things people have done to customize their dashboards/admin pages? Would like to send some examples to my team lead 🙂
May 1, 2020, 3:00 PM
I would leaf through all the community digests and i-made-this 🙂
May 1, 2020, 3:01 PM
You know what's cool with Portable Text? It's queryable!
https://3do82whm.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/next?query=*%5B%0A%20%20title%20match%20%22Community%20Digest*%22%0A%5D%7B%0A%20%22studioScreenshots%22%3A%20text%5B_type%20%3D%3D%22image%22%20%26%26%20alt%20match%20%22studio%22%5D%7B%0A%20%20alt%2C%0A%20%20%22url%22%3A%20asset-%3Eurl%0A%09%7D%0A%7D
May 1, 2020, 3:04 PM
Perfect, thanks
user S🙂
May 1, 2020, 3:06 PM
Here you just have the ones with screenshots + URL to the post to see the context: https://3do82whm.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/next?query=*%5B%0A%20%20title%20match%20%22Community%20Digest*%22%20%26%26%0A%20%20count(text%5B_type%20%3D%3D%22image%22%20%26%26%20alt%20match%20%22studio%22%5D)%20%3E%200%0A%5D%7B%0A%20%20%22url%22%3A%20%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sanity.io%2Fblog%2F%22%20%2B%20slug.current%2C%0A%20%22studioScreenshots%22%3A%20text%5B_type%20%3D%3D%22image%22%20%26%26%20alt%20match%20%22studio%22%5D%7B%0A%20%20alt%2C%0A%20%20%22url%22%3A%20asset-%3Eurl%0A%09%7D%0A%7D
May 1, 2020, 3:06 PM
May 1, 2020, 3:06 PM
May 1, 2020, 3:04 PM
user S🙂
May 1, 2020, 3:06 PM
user S! love this little "hack" for seeing this stuff, very cool
May 1, 2020, 4:18 PM
