Versatile web developer and data analyst with 12+ years of experience transforming complex data into actionable insights and building high-performance, user-centric web applications. Expert in cloud management, network security, and full-stack development. Proven track record delivering measurable results for 200+ clients at Search Boss, a leading digital agency specializing in SEO, web development, and digital marketing. Passionate about leveraging data and technology to drive business growth and create seamless digital experiences.