I’m Yashraj Yadav, a passionate Full-Stack Developer, UI/UX Designer, and System Thinker with a deep commitment to building meaningful digital products and growing connected developer ecosystems.

I bridge the gap between great ideas and real-world execution by combining strong technical skills with thoughtful product design and strategic thinking.

Over the past several years, I’ve focused on mastering the modern web stack specializing in Next.js, React, TypeScript, Supabase, Sanity, and scalable backend architectures and using these tools to build products that are robust, user-centric, and future-ready. I’m equally comfortable architecting systems as I am designing intuitive user experiences that make complex workflows feel simple.