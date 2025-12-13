Yashraj Yadav

developer, designer and problem-solver

linkedin.com/in/yrjdeveloper
Jaipur, India
Founder
Available for work

Latest contributions

Tool

Sanity Plugin STL Table

This plugin helps create advanced tables in Sanity without the complexities of nested schemas. Users can add buttons, links, and text to cells, and also include headers, footers, and index columns. The plugin also allows the use of attributes such as colSpan, rowSpan, and align for cell content.

Yashraj Yadav

About Yashraj

I’m Yashraj Yadav, a passionate Full-Stack Developer, UI/UX Designer, and System Thinker with a deep commitment to building meaningful digital products and growing connected developer ecosystems.

I bridge the gap between great ideas and real-world execution by combining strong technical skills with thoughtful product design and strategic thinking.

Over the past several years, I’ve focused on mastering the modern web stack specializing in Next.js, React, TypeScript, Supabase, Sanity, and scalable backend architectures and using these tools to build products that are robust, user-centric, and future-ready. I’m equally comfortable architecting systems as I am designing intuitive user experiences that make complex workflows feel simple.

Expertise