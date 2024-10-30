Leading, innovative language AI

Over 25 years, we've led language AI, pioneering Transformer technology in machine translation before it underpinned generative AI. Today, our proprietary solutions—including human-by-exception translation and automated background reviews—continue to push boundaries, delivering daily quality improvements to the custom translation AI instances we provide for each customer.

Our localization suite, TranslationOS, seamlessly integrates with Sanity for smoother and more efficient workflows. By providing AI-driven project management and customizing our AI models with your language assets through advanced data curation, we deliver superior-quality, consistent, and on-brand translations across all markets. Our language intelligence empowers your team to make informed, strategic decisions.

From website localization to adapting high-volume user-generated content, our custom solutions span over 200 languages and 40 specialized domains. By combining leading translation AI with a global network of 500,000 language professionals, we deliver rapidly scalable localization services that truly reflect your brand’s voice and meet your specific business needs.