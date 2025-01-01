📆 Don't miss our Sanity Showcase virtual meetup on March 20th!
Sanity vs Contentful

Meet Sanity: the future-proof alternative to Contentful

A flexible CMS is crucial to innovate freely—today and as your business needs evolve. Contentful’s rigid architecture creates roadblocks you’ll have to work around to meet your goals.

Trusted by leading digital innovators

PUMA
The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Why Contentful customers move to Sanity

Innovate and iterate fast

Create new content types and adapt existing structures to meet evolving needs—without being subject to arbitrary content modeling limits.

Scale without system bloat

As complexity increases, Sanity absorbs it with structured content—while Contentful's flat model leads to UI clutter and backend overheads.

Work with the best tooling

Enjoy your work rather than fixing and fighting your CMS. Sanity eliminates overheads and empowers editors and developers with best-of-breed tooling.

Calling all developers

Join our Sanity Showcase Meetup on March 20th

A show-not-tell meetup for developers in the Sanity ecosystem.

Customer Story

Elevating Jewelry Experiences with Agility and Innovation

Mejuri partnered with Sanity to streamline content management, empower content teams, and optimize global e-commerce operations. Enabling rapid growth and improved customer experiences.

Applications

  • E-commerce
  • Content modeling

Integrations

  • Shopify Hydrogen
  • Independence
    for Content Editors
  • Global Rollout
    Migration completed in 6 months
  • Faster
    Load times

Why choose Sanity over Contentful?

See what G2 reviewers say about the key differences.

State of web development survey 2024

Sanity rated #1 in CMS satisfaction by over 7,000 developers

With Sanity your team can dream bigger and move faster to scale, drive innovation, and accelerate customer acquisition. Let content power your growth engine.

For us, Sanity is our first choice when it comes to CMS solutions...We prefer it over Contentful because it’s easy to use, set up, and administer. Sanity offers high customizability, built-in version control, and more data query options.

Omar Benseddik
Co-founder @ Tinloof
Free migration tool

Moving from Contentful to Sanity

With the Contentful-to-Sanity migration tool, you can get up and running with your content in a Sanity Studio with 5 quick steps.

The migration tool offers an efficient way for developers to quickly get a feel for Sanity’s great developer experience, and for your content creators to test out the clean, real-time editing environment.

Platform Overview

Sanity's Content Operating System

To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:

Sanity Studio

A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.

Content Lake

A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.

APIs

Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.

Customer storiesView all stories

World-class composable businesses innovate with Sanity

Tata Digital

Scaling a multi-brand e-commerce mobile app

AT&T

Digital transformation with structured content

Morning Brew

From newsletter company to media brand, powered by Sanity

Tecovas

More collaborative teams, more intentional customer connections

Make content your competitive advantage

