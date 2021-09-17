Webhooks API
Create, update, delete, and log webhooks
Processes webhook for every mutation involved in a transaction.
- These webhooks are only available in vX, and are not listed in v1 (GET
/v1/hooks) even when a document-based webhook is added to a project.
- These are guaranteed to be completed, but maybe out of order.
- Payload delivered is strictly set to the result of the projection. It can be of any type out of object, string, number, and boolean, depending on projection.
- Project ID and dataset name would be possible to use in projection with
sanity::projectId()and
sanity::dataset().
type:
document
description: A 1024 character long string without any validation. Default:
null
includeDrafts: A boolean which allows webhooks to be processed for drafts. Default:
false
httpMethod(one of
GET,
POST,
PUT,
PATCHand
DELETE; defaults to
POST). HTTP method with which payload will be delivered. Note that a body that is same as projection is sent in all the methods. (Note: Transaction-based webhooks always use
POSTmethod.)
headers: Supported only for document-based webhooks. A object of key-value pair (string-string) which define static headers that will be sent as request headers by delivery system to remote URL.
filter: An object with keys
always,
create,
updateand
delete(mutation types) defining delta-groq filters.
projection: An object with keys
create,
updateand
delete(mutation types) defining delta-groq projections. Request body to remote host is strictly set to projection.
apiVersion: GROQ query API version to use with filters and projections. Delta GROQ syntax is only available after
v2021-03-25. Validation happens with groq-js.
secret: Secret for signature. See below.
{
type: 'document',
filter: {
always: string || null,
create: string || null,
update: string || null,
delete: string || null
},
projection: {
always: string || null,
create: string || null,
update: string || null,
delete: string || null
},
apiVersion: string,
includeDrafts: boolean,
id: string,
name: string,
projectId: string,
dataset: string,
url: string,
createdByUserId: string,
isDisabled: boolean || false,
isDisabledByUser: boolean || false,
deletedAt: timestamp,
description: string || null,
httpMethod: string || 'POST',
headers: object || null,
secret: string
}
GET /vX/hooks/projects/:projectId
Returns a list of all webhooks on a project. The webhooks are ordered by creation date, with the oldest webhook appearing first.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/hooks/projects/<projectId>' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
[
{
"type": "document",
"rule": {
"on": [
"update"
],
"filter": "delta::changedAny(title)",
"projection": "{\n _type,\n _id,\n \"change\": \"the title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title\n}"
},
"apiVersion": "v2021-03-25",
"httpMethod": "POST",
"includeDrafts": false,
"headers": {},
"secret": null,
"id": "mEHeELLK1YWGV8Ek",
"name": "GROQ-powered webhook demo",
"projectId": "3do82whm",
"dataset": "production",
"url": "https://webhook.site/ce874d3a-56b9-41f5-be28-c8e7aadda1d0",
"createdByUserId": "pEuO2i51F",
"isDisabled": false,
"isDisabledByUser": false,
"deletedAt": null,
"description": "Desc"
}
]
POST /vX/hooks/projecst/:projectId
Creates a new webhook on a project.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/hooks/projects/<projectId>' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "type": "document", "rule": { "on": [ "update" ], "filter": "delta::changedAny(title)", "projection": "{\n _type,\n _id,\n \"change\": \"the title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title\n}" }, "apiVersion": "v2021-03-25", "httpMethod": "POST", "includeDrafts": false, "headers": {}, "secret": null, "name": "GROQ-powered webhook demo", "projectId": "3do82whm", "dataset": "production", "url": "https://webhook.site/ce874d3a-56b9-41f5-be28-c8e7aadda1d0", "isDisabled": false, "deletedAt": null, "description": "Demonstrates how webhooks work" }'
Response
[
{
"type": "document",
"rule": {
"on": [
"update"
],
"filter": "delta::changedAny(title)",
"projection": "{\n _type,\n _id,\n \"change\": \"the title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title\n}"
},
"apiVersion": "v2021-03-25",
"httpMethod": "POST",
"includeDrafts": false,
"headers": {},
"secret": null,
"id": "mEHeELLK1YWGV8Ek",
"name": "GROQ-powered webhook demo",
"projectId": "3do82whm",
"dataset": "production",
"url": "https://webhook.site/ce874d3a-56b9-41f5-be28-c8e7aadda1d0",
"createdByUserId": "pEuO2i51F",
"isDisabled": false,
"isDisabledByUser": false,
"deletedAt": null,
"description": "Demonstrates how webhooks work"
}
]
PUT /vX/hooks/projects/:projectId/:webhookId
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/hooks/projects/<projectId>' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "rule": { "on": [ "update" ], "filter": "_type == \"post\" && delta::changedAny(title)", "projection": "{\n _id,\n \"change\": \"The post title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title\n}" } }'
Response
[
{
"type": "document",
"rule": {
"on": [
"update"
],
"filter": "_type == \"post\" && delta::changedAny(title)",
"projection": "{\n _id,\n \"change\": \"The post title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title\n}"
},
"apiVersion": "v2021-03-25",
"httpMethod": "POST",
"includeDrafts": false,
"headers": {},
"secret": null,
"id": "mEHeELLK1YWGV8Ek",
"name": "GROQ-powered webhook demo",
"projectId": "3do82whm",
"dataset": "production",
"url": "https://webhook.site/ce874d3a-56b9-41f5-be28-c8e7aadda1d0",
"createdByUserId": "pEuO2i51F",
"isDisabled": false,
"isDisabledByUser": false,
"deletedAt": null,
"description": "Demonstrates how webhooks work"
}
]
DELETE /vX/hooks/projects/:projectId/:webhookId
Webhook deliveries can be authenticated as coming from Sanity through a signature. If the webhook secret field is set, then we generate an HMAC SHA256 signature that gets added to each request as a header:
sanity-webhook-signature: t=[timestamp],v1=[base64-encoded payload signature]
The timestamp is a Unix epoch timestamp (millisecond precision, e.g.
1626347781714, same as returned from
Date.now() in JavaScript.
We use the same verification scheme as Stripe.
Supported only for document-based webhooks.
Requests include a new header that can be used to de-duplicate deliveries:
idempotency-key
We follow this new draft standard.
This is necessary because webhooks will sometimes be retried, and our system has at least once delivery. Using the idempotency key lets the receiver ignore messages it has already received.