Webhooks API

Document Webhooks

Processes webhook for every mutation involved in a transaction.

These webhooks are only available in vX, and are not listed in v1 (GET /v1/hooks ) even when a document-based webhook is added to a project. These are guaranteed to be completed, but maybe out of order. Payload delivered is strictly set to the result of the projection. It can be of any type out of object, string, number, and boolean, depending on projection. Project ID and dataset name would be possible to use in projection with sanity::projectId() and sanity::dataset() .

Configuration fields

type : document

: description : A 1024 character long string without any validation. Default: null

: A 1024 character long string without any validation. Default: includeDrafts : A boolean which allows webhooks to be processed for drafts. Default: false

: A boolean which allows webhooks to be processed for drafts. Default: httpMethod (one of GET , POST , PUT , PATCH and DELETE ; defaults to POST ). HTTP method with which payload will be delivered. Note that a body that is same as projection is sent in all the methods. (Note: Transaction-based webhooks always use POST method.)

(one of , , , and ; defaults to ). HTTP method with which payload will be delivered. Note that a body that is same as projection is sent in all the methods. (Note: Transaction-based webhooks always use method.) headers : Supported only for document-based webhooks. A object of key-value pair (string-string) which define static headers that will be sent as request headers by delivery system to remote URL.

: Supported only for document-based webhooks. A object of key-value pair (string-string) which define static headers that will be sent as request headers by delivery system to remote URL. filter : An object with keys always , create , update and delete (mutation types) defining delta-groq filters.

: An object with keys , , and (mutation types) defining delta-groq filters. projection : An object with keys create , update and delete (mutation types) defining delta-groq projections. Request body to remote host is strictly set to projection.

: An object with keys , and (mutation types) defining delta-groq projections. Request body to remote host is strictly set to projection. apiVersion : GROQ query API version to use with filters and projections. Delta GROQ syntax is only available after v2021-03-25 . Validation happens with groq-js.

: GROQ query API version to use with filters and projections. Delta GROQ syntax is only available after . Validation happens with groq-js. secret : Secret for signature. See below.

{ type : 'document' , filter : { always : string || null , create : string || null , update : string || null , delete : string || null } , projection : { always : string || null , create : string || null , update : string || null , delete : string || null } , apiVersion : string , includeDrafts : boolean , id : string , name : string , projectId : string , dataset : string , url : string , createdByUserId : string , isDisabled : boolean || false , isDisabledByUser : boolean || false , deletedAt : timestamp , description : string || null , httpMethod : string || 'POST' , headers : object || null , secret : string }

Get all webhooks

GET /vX/hooks/projects/:projectId

Returns a list of all webhooks on a project. The webhooks are ordered by creation date, with the oldest webhook appearing first.

Request curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/hooks/projects/<projectId>' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' Response [ { "type" : "document" , "rule" : { "on" : [ "update" ] , "filter" : "delta::changedAny(title)" , "projection" : "{

_type,

_id,

\"change\": \"the title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title

}" } , "apiVersion" : "v2021-03-25" , "httpMethod" : "POST" , "includeDrafts" : false , "headers" : { } , "secret" : null , "id" : "mEHeELLK1YWGV8Ek" , "name" : "GROQ-powered webhook demo" , "projectId" : "3do82whm" , "dataset" : "production" , "url" : "https://webhook.site/ce874d3a-56b9-41f5-be28-c8e7aadda1d0" , "createdByUserId" : "pEuO2i51F" , "isDisabled" : false , "isDisabledByUser" : false , "deletedAt" : null , "description" : "Desc" } ]

Create new webhook

POST /vX/hooks/projecst/:projectId

Creates a new webhook on a project.

Request curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/hooks/projects/<projectId>' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "type": "document", "rule": { "on": [ "update" ], "filter": "delta::changedAny(title)", "projection": "{

_type,

_id,

\"change\": \"the title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title

}" }, "apiVersion": "v2021-03-25", "httpMethod": "POST", "includeDrafts": false, "headers": {}, "secret": null, "name": "GROQ-powered webhook demo", "projectId": "3do82whm", "dataset": "production", "url": "https://webhook.site/ce874d3a-56b9-41f5-be28-c8e7aadda1d0", "isDisabled": false, "deletedAt": null, "description": "Demonstrates how webhooks work" }' Response [ { "type" : "document" , "rule" : { "on" : [ "update" ] , "filter" : "delta::changedAny(title)" , "projection" : "{

_type,

_id,

\"change\": \"the title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title

}" } , "apiVersion" : "v2021-03-25" , "httpMethod" : "POST" , "includeDrafts" : false , "headers" : { } , "secret" : null , "id" : "mEHeELLK1YWGV8Ek" , "name" : "GROQ-powered webhook demo" , "projectId" : "3do82whm" , "dataset" : "production" , "url" : "https://webhook.site/ce874d3a-56b9-41f5-be28-c8e7aadda1d0" , "createdByUserId" : "pEuO2i51F" , "isDisabled" : false , "isDisabledByUser" : false , "deletedAt" : null , "description" : "Demonstrates how webhooks work" } ]

Update webhook

PUT /vX/hooks/projects/:projectId/:webhookId

Request curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/hooks/projects/<projectId>' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "rule": { "on": [ "update" ], "filter": "_type == \"post\" && delta::changedAny(title)", "projection": "{

_id,

\"change\": \"The post title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title

}" } }' Response [ { "type" : "document" , "rule" : { "on" : [ "update" ] , "filter" : "_type == \"post\" && delta::changedAny(title)" , "projection" : "{

_id,

\"change\": \"The post title \" + before().title + \" was changed to \" + after().title

}" } , "apiVersion" : "v2021-03-25" , "httpMethod" : "POST" , "includeDrafts" : false , "headers" : { } , "secret" : null , "id" : "mEHeELLK1YWGV8Ek" , "name" : "GROQ-powered webhook demo" , "projectId" : "3do82whm" , "dataset" : "production" , "url" : "https://webhook.site/ce874d3a-56b9-41f5-be28-c8e7aadda1d0" , "createdByUserId" : "pEuO2i51F" , "isDisabled" : false , "isDisabledByUser" : false , "deletedAt" : null , "description" : "Demonstrates how webhooks work" } ]

Delete webhook

DELETE /vX/hooks/projects/:projectId/:webhookId

Signatures

Webhook deliveries can be authenticated as coming from Sanity through a signature. If the webhook secret field is set, then we generate an HMAC SHA256 signature that gets added to each request as a header:

sanity-webhook-signature: t=[timestamp],v1=[base64-encoded payload signature]

The timestamp is a Unix epoch timestamp (millisecond precision, e.g. 1626347781714 , same as returned from Date.now() in JavaScript.

We use the same verification scheme as Stripe.

Idempotency key header

Supported only for document-based webhooks.

Requests include a new header that can be used to de-duplicate deliveries:

idempotency-key

We follow this new draft standard.

This is necessary because webhooks will sometimes be retried, and our system has at least once delivery. Using the idempotency key lets the receiver ignore messages it has already received.