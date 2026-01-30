I’m a Full Stack Developer and experienced UI/UX Designer since 2015, passionate about turning complex software journeys into simple, intuitive user experiences. My work spans the entire product cycle—from architecture and front-end/back-end development to interface design and user flow creation.

With 15 years of experience in Copywriting, SEO, and Paid Traffic, I combine technology and digital strategy to build complete solutions that not only work but also engage and deliver results. I’m committed to pushing the boundaries of design and development to achieve greater goals and make a positive impact on people and businesses.