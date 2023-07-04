Angular CMS

Building composable experiences with Sanity and Angular
The way businesses think about content needs to expand. Content is becoming more than text and images; your product data and metadata enable automation in delivering highly personalized context-specific experiences across all channels.
Content is moving from a static supporting role to a core revenue driver that’s crucial for attracting, engaging, and retaining loyal customers.
At Sanity, we are doubling down on this highly dynamic and personalized digital future with the Composable Content Cloud built from the ground up for authoring composable, reusable, and structured content.