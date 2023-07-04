Angular CMS

The best CMS for Angular

Join leading Fortune 500 companies in building the digital future of content with Sanity + Angular.

Develop your Angular app with best-in-class APIs, secure cloud infrastructure, next-gen composable content and more!

Angular js logo

Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere

  • Typescript 🤝 TypeScript

    Angular developers love TypeScript and Sanity does too! Sanity Studio v3 has robust support for TypeScript out of the box.

  • Internationalization support

    Write in the language of your customers. Take the pain out of internationalization with the official Sanity plugin and Angular i18n.

  • Edge-cached global CDN

    Go faster and serve more customers with query results cached at the edge on a global CDN. Accelerate your Angular app!

  • Omnichannel optimized

    Website, app, watch. No problem. Sanity’s headless architecture lets you serve content to Angular and wherever else you need too.

  • Built for a team

    Sanity is packed with features for Angular teams from real-time collaboration to live previews, to custom publishing workflows!

  • Enterprise validated

    Trusted by some of the biggest companies in the world. Build with enterprise features like workspaces, SSO, and dedicated support.

Voted #1 by developers

In the 2022 JAMStack Community Survey, Sanity has the highest satisfaction score for content platforms.

It's the fastest, most flexible way to structure and deliver content to digital products.

Find out why and get started in minutes.

Headless architecture

Say no to content silos

With Sanity’s headless architecture and powerful APIs your team can create content once and use it anywhere. From an Angular app, to a marketing website, or even to print media.

By treating content as data, Sanity lets you rely on a single source of truth. This means you get to spend less time hopping between CMSes and more time delivering innovation.

Cloud infrastructure

Secure, reliable, resilient

Enjoy peace of mind with Sanity’s monitored and managed cloud infrastructure. Including full data backups, version history, access logs, +99.9% uptime guarantee, and SOC 2 security compliance.

Let Sanity take care of the servers so you can focus on building an exceptional customer experience with Angular.

Integrations

Go far. Go together.

Sanity understands that modern Angular apps and businesses are built on layers of integrated microservices. This is why we developed robust plugins and webhooks API, letting Sanity act as your content hub.

You can pull in products from Shopify, send notifications to Slack, automate translations with Google, and source images from Cloudinary. All without leaving Sanity.

Content editor

Customization champion

Build a bespoke content editor that your team will love using.

Say goodbye to random unused input fields and buried menus of toggles and checkboxes. Say hello to an easily configurable editor with sensible defaults and a clean UI. Take things one step further and create tailor made input components for the ultimate in customization and flexibility.

Sanity Studio V3

Leading into the future

Sanity Studio v3 is purpose built for the future of digital content with full support for TypeScript, a new plugins toolkit to make integrations even easier, and editor workspaces for larger teams needing multiple configurations.

Sanity Studio v3 gives you a content platform that is ready for whatever comes next as digital experiences continue to evolve.

As far as headless CMSes go, Sanity seems to be leaps and bounds beyond anything else I have seen.

Building composable experiences with Sanity and Angular

The way businesses think about content needs to expand. Content is becoming more than text and images; your product data and metadata enable automation in delivering highly personalized context-specific experiences across all channels.

Content is moving from a static supporting role to a core revenue driver that’s crucial for attracting, engaging, and retaining loyal customers.

At Sanity, we are doubling down on this highly dynamic and personalized digital future with the Composable Content Cloud built from the ground up for authoring composable, reusable, and structured content.

Case study

Serving millions of hamburgers with Sanity and Burger King

Switching to Sanity has enabled RBI to reduce their publishing time from days to minutes.

  • Eliminate clutter so editors can focus: By creating custom inputs and hiding unnecessary files, the RBI team highlights just the content editors need to see.
  • Custom input validations for increased confidence: RBI uses complex input validations to make sure that the backend data is shaped exactly how they want. As a bonus, the validation error messages serve as a form of inline documentation too.
  • Structured content models for reusability and flexibility: By having highly organized and structured content, the RBI team can reuse it across regions and business units, minimizing duplication and increasing time for other tasks.
  • Integration with external data sources to enable a single source of truth: RBI can unify content in Sanity by automatically pulling data from other sources, like point-of-sale terminals and individual restaurants, so editors have the most up-to-date information when they work.

Learn more about how Burger King uses Sanity →

CMS integrations

Integrate Sanity with other technologies

Sanity can be integrated with any major framework, providing the flexibility need to have full control of your project.

Angular CMS

Build the future with Sanity and Angular

Generous free quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans. Only costs when you scale.

Deploy your Angular CMS today.

Last updated July 4, 2023