Remix CMS
The Best CMS for Remix
Run ahead of the pack with Remix and Sanity.
Choose Sanity for industry-leading APIs and a customizable editor that pairs perfectly with Remix. Never fall behind.
Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere
One stack, all React
Charge full speed ahead using familiar tools on your backend and frontend. Sanity and Remix are both written in React.
Rippin’ good editor
Match Remix’s next-gen SSR architecture with a customizable editor that comes with exceptional defaults out of the box.
Run on the edge
Go faster and serve more customers with query results cached at the edge on a global CDN. Where Remix runs, Sanity sprints.
Turbocharged API
Filter, sort, and mutate your data on the server with a powerful and friendly API. GROQ or GraphQL, you choose.
Read and write
Quickly turn form submissions into backend data using Remix’s action functions paired with the Sanity JavaScript client.
Deploy everywhere
Sanity’s JavaScript client is designed for every modern runtime. Deploy Sanity anywhere you can deploy Remix.
Remix templates to get you started
Elevate your web projects, streamline your workflow, and unleash your creativity with our Sanity + Remix templates today.
Ready for React 18
Remix and React 18 are leading a movement back to the server by prioritizing time-to-first-byte. Applications and websites load faster and more reliably.
Sanity Studio v3 is purpose-built for this future, with full TypeScript coverage, total UI customization, React 18 support, improved accessibility, better search, and more.
Data how and where you need it
The Sanity API pairs perfectly with the Remix API for data loading. Fetch your data securely on the server and then access it easily in your frontend via the useLoaderData hook.
Sanity’s JavaScript client lets you build queries to filter, sort, and transform your data!
*[_type == "cms" && awardWinner == true]
Previews, previews, previews
Give your team a live preview they can trust. By following our guide, you can use session cookies to securely enable live content previews in the browser, and in Sanity Studio.
See exactly what your content looks like before it's published. Hit “publish” with confidence!
Customization champion
Build a bespoke content editor your team will love.
Say goodbye to unused input fields and buried menus of toggles and checkboxes. Say hello to an easily configurable editor with sensible defaults, a clean UI, and customizable input components.
Developers love working with Sanity and Remix
Sabin Adams
Developer Advocate @ Prisma
Tools like Sanity are super powerful, especially when you have complex content and/or multiple types of content to manage. They allow you to easily manage your data in an environment completely separate from your application.
Per Søderlind
Senior Advisor @ Norwegian Government Security and Service Organization
Remix + Sanity = ❤️
Fabio Vedovelli
CEO @ Evergreen Treinamentos
Last night I stopped to evaluate Sanity because I want to create a tech blog. Five hours later, I already had a full-featured content management blogging system!
Remix, TailwindCSS and Netlify made me repeat several times: “What a great time to be alive!!!”
Voted #1 by developers
In the 2022 JAMStack Community Survey, Sanity has the highest satisfaction score for content platforms.
It's the fastest, most flexible way to structure and deliver content to digital products.
Find out why and get started in minutes.
You are welcome here
Come join a global community of developers, editors, and digital dreamers building a better future for content. We want to hear from you about everything from music (re)mixes to Remix.
Bad puns aside, our Slack channel is a welcoming and inclusive space to meet other developers, get speedy support, and more. See you there!
Integrate Sanity with other technologies
Sanity can be integrated with any major framework, providing the flexibility need to have full control of your project.
Build the future with Sanity and Remix
Generous free quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage, and features on all plans. Only costs when you scale. Deploy your Remix CMS today.
Last updated July 3, 2023