Join us in Oslo

Developer Day

Join us on December 4th at our Oslo Office for a day of specialized training and workshops for our agency developer community. Level up your knowledge of how to implement Sanity and learn from one of Sanity's most experienced engineers. In the afternoon, we will welcome non-technical stakeholders from our partner community to learn about Sanity's strategy, vision and product roadmap, Meals and evening drinks will be provided. See you there!