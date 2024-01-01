Seamless digital experiences
Efficient and adaptable CMS for digital agencies
The ultimate structured content platform for digital agencies. It offers unparalleled customization and real-time collaboration, enabling you to build and manage exceptional digital experiences with utmost efficiency and agility.
Trusted by 2000+ leading brands
The results are in
Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence
Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies
Revolutionizing digital agency operations with Sanity
Real-time collaboration capabilities
Sanity's real-time collaboration capabilities allow multiple team members in a digital agency to work simultaneously on the same project. This feature enhances productivity and efficiency, as changes and updates are visible instantly. It's ideal for fast-paced digital agency environments where real-time updates and team collaboration are essential for project success.
Content versioning
Digital agencies can track and manage different versions of content over time. This is crucial in the digital agency industry where content changes frequently. It enables teams to revert changes, compare versions, and ensure the right content is published, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors.
Customizable content workflows
Tailor your agency content management processes to fit specific project needs and client demands. This feature supports diverse content types and formats, enabling agencies to deliver unique digital experiences. It enhances collaboration, efficiency, and consistency in content creation, crucial for meeting the dynamic needs of the digital agency industry.
API-first approach
Sanity's API-first approach allows you to seamlessly integrate with various platforms and technologies. It enables the creation, management, and distribution of content across multiple channels from a centralized hub. This flexibility and interoperability make it a suitable choice for enterprises within the digital agency industry seeking efficient content management.
Create your own
Building a custom content model for your digital agency CMS with Sanity
On Sanity, you can build a custom content model for your 'Digital Agency CMS'. You can create schemas for various content types such as projects, clients, services, testimonials, and more. Each schema will define the fields that entries of that type will include. You can utilize built-in types (like string, number, boolean, array, etc.) or establish your own types. This allows you to tailor your CMS to the specific needs of your digital agency, ensuring that the content you manage is organized, accessible, and easy to update.
BrightonSEO: Boosting Core Web Vitals and opening up new revenue streams
Moving off WordPress enabled the world’s largest SEO conference, BrightonSEO, to create a more engaging user experience, improve SEO, and introduce new locations faster.Read case study
Your content, your way – fully customizable and flexible
Create content once, reuse everywhere
No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.
Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.
Accelerate content workflows with AI
Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.
Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site
Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.
