Sanity + Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Modern composable commerce experiences
Build custom storefronts and better digital experiences with Sanity as your central source of truth for content. It’s fast for developers to build, and intuitive for content teams to use.
Sanity + Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Integrates with your entire stack
Connect SFCC and your CRM (SFDC), ERP, and PIM to the Sanity Content Lake to flow data about products, inventory, orders, and more into Sanity. Content is treated as data and stored as JSON to power content beyond your storefront.
Unleashes creativity
With the freedom to create nuanced relationships between unlimited content types, express the connections across your content. Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, giving content teams the freedom to innovate and experiment and creating a connected customer experience across your brand.
Built to scale
Future-proof with a composable stack of the best solutions to meet your needs. Adapt easily as your business evolves without being forced into full rebuilds or clunky stop-gaps. Data is stored with the highest security standards and reliably delivered to any integration point without sacrificing store performance.
Trusted by leading e-commerce brands
Case study
Powering PUMA: Multi-Channel Campaigns Unified by Sanity
Sanity enabled PUMA to create a single source of truth for content so they can move faster, create innovative, multi-channel, digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic brand across markets.Read case study
Create content once, reuse everywhere
No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.
Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.
Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site
Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.
Handle complex product configurations with ease
Easily express complex product relationships— like variants, product sets, and categories, and more —to create cohesive shopping experiences that speed conversion and increase checkout values.
Sanity Studio
Unleash your ideas. Ship with confidence and speed.
Give your teams editing experiences as joyful as the content they create. Customized to support any content type or workflow. Pre-loaded with visual editing tools that understand content reuse.
Accelerate content workflows
Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.