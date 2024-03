Hello, how can I filter a reference depending on a value in the same document? I'm working on the website for a custom furniture factory. I have two documents, 'Project' and 'Service', both can belong to a certain type of service (kitchen, bathroom, bedroom or other).

I need the 'project selection' option within the service to be filtered depending on which service it is, so in the "Service" document I have to choose a 'furnitureType' first and then I have to chose a project that has the same value for 'furnitureType'

Does anyone know how to do that?