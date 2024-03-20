Sanity for SaaS
Move fast with confidence
Give editors autonomy to manage content without developer intervention. From unlimited content types to custom validations, configure it up front, don’t worry about it later.
Be ready for what's next
Future-proof with a composable stack of the best solutions to meet your needs. Adapt easily as your business evolves without being forced into full rebuilds or clunky stop-gaps.
Integrate with best-of-breed tools
Easily integrate Sanity's Content Lake and Studio with products that enable you to build what you want, fast. From analytics to A/B testing to localization and more, if it has an API, it integrates with Sanity.
The results are in
Sanity is ranked #1 Headless CMS
Sanity is the leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence.
State of web development 2023
Sanity rated #1 in CMS satisfaction
With Sanity your team can dream bigger and move faster to scale, drive innovation, and accelerate customer acquisition. Let content power your growth engine.
Platform Overview
Sanity Composable Content Cloud
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
Sanity Studio
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
Content Lake
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
APIs
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.