Give editors autonomy to manage content without developer intervention. From unlimited content types to custom validations, configure it up front, don’t worry about it later.

Future-proof with a composable stack of the best solutions to meet your needs. Adapt easily as your business evolves without being forced into full rebuilds or clunky stop-gaps.

Easily integrate Sanity's Content Lake and Studio with products that enable you to build what you want, fast. From analytics to A/B testing to localization and more, if it has an API, it integrates with Sanity.

We were able to build a suite of reusable components that made it feel a little bit more like a standard CMS where people can come in and they know that they can use the utility component and the content component and that has some predictability, but there is also this incredible flexibility to then also build anything we want and that really future-proofs the site for us.

Katie Geer · Growth Marketing Manager

To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:

Sanity Studio

A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.

Content Lake

A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.

APIs

Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.

