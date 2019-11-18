Content Model Graph

Graph your Sanity.io content model straight in your Studio using this tool

Installation

sanity install content-model-graph There's no step 2.

Examples (need updating, it looks nicer now)

Sanity's Movie schema

Sanity's Product schema

Contributing

Yes, please!

Repo still needs a way of running locally without a studio, but for now use npm link and develop it against your own studio.

Will add a CD integration to npm if this takes off. For now we at least have CI for lint.

NOTE: This repo is manually released for now.