Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own plugin

Content Model Graph

By Cameron Chamberlain

Instant graph for your content model in your Sanity Studio.

Content Model Graph

Codeship Status for ahmdigital/content-model-graph

Graph your Sanity.io content model straight in your Studio using this tool

Installation

  1. sanity install content-model-graph
  2. There's no step 2.

Examples (need updating, it looks nicer now)

Sanity's Movie schema

Screen Shot 1 Screen Shot 2

Sanity's Product schema

Screen Shot 2019-11-16 at 11 52 00 pm Screen Shot 2019-11-16 at 11 52 12 pm

Contributing

Yes, please!

Repo still needs a way of running locally without a studio, but for now use npm link and develop it against your own studio.

Will add a CD integration to npm if this takes off. For now we at least have CI for lint.

NOTE: This repo is manually released for now.

Install command

sanity install content-model-graph

Useful links

Contributor

Categorized in