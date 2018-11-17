ʞunp ʇɹǝdnɹ
Basic table support
Notice: Version 2.x of this plugin includes a breaking change, see the Configuration section to migrate existing data.
Install using the Sanity CLI.
$ sanity install table
Simply specify
table as a field type in your schema.
export default {
name: 'product',
title: 'Product',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'sizeChart',
title: 'Size Chart',
type: 'table', // Specify 'table' type
},
],
};
You can create a configuration file to provide the
_type used for table row data. This is especially useful if you are upgrading or have existing data, as version
2.x of this plugin uses
tableRow by default, replacing
row used in version
1.x.
In your studio, create a
config/table.json file (relative to the root directory). The
rowType string value can be whatever you like. Use
row if you are migrating existing data from version 1 to 2.
{
"rowType": "row"
}
