When Museum of Us changed their visual identity, a new website designed by Rebecca Friedman, and built on Sanity and Next.js, provided a fresh look and a simplified editing process compared to WordPress.

With a deep archive of content and frequent blog-posts, and I knew that the wait time for rebuilding a statically-generated site would be a growing concern. I followed this wonderful guide to implement live previews, then, with update hooks and Vercel's incremental static regeneration, I was able to minimize the time between clicking publish and going live.

Custom guardrails in the studio give editors a lot of confidence. Internal links are checked for validity, and there's a handy User's Guide PDF-viewer built into the header.