Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
View project liveShare your own project

Museum of Us

By Zachary Davis

Website for the Museum of Us, in San Diego, California

Project Shots

Screen capture of the homepage with a full-screen menu sliding down.
Full-screen menu.
The blog page, showing tags for filtering content.
The Cultural Resources page, showing an interactive table of contents in the left-hand column.

Editing environment

Editing a blog post with tags, publish date, and thumbnail image.
Built-in PDF viewer for studio Readme document.

About the project

When Museum of Us changed their visual identity, a new website designed by Rebecca Friedman, and built on Sanity and Next.js, provided a fresh look and a simplified editing process compared to WordPress.

With a deep archive of content and frequent blog-posts, and I knew that the wait time for rebuilding a statically-generated site would be a growing concern. I followed this wonderful guide to implement live previews, then, with update hooks and Vercel's incremental static regeneration, I was able to minimize the time between clicking publish and going live.

Custom guardrails in the studio give editors a lot of confidence. Internal links are checked for validity, and there's a handy User's Guide PDF-viewer built into the header.

Categorized in

Contributor

Zachary Davis

Creative developer and technical consultant. Implementing solutions in code for artists, institutions and businesses.

Portland, Oregon, USA