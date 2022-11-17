Zachary Davis
Creative developer and technical consultant. Implementing solutions in code for artists, institutions and businesses.
Website for the Museum of Us, in San Diego, California
When Museum of Us changed their visual identity, a new website designed by Rebecca Friedman, and built on Sanity and Next.js, provided a fresh look and a simplified editing process compared to WordPress.
With a deep archive of content and frequent blog-posts, and I knew that the wait time for rebuilding a statically-generated site would be a growing concern. I followed this wonderful guide to implement live previews, then, with update hooks and Vercel's incremental static regeneration, I was able to minimize the time between clicking publish and going live.
Custom guardrails in the studio give editors a lot of confidence. Internal links are checked for validity, and there's a handy User's Guide PDF-viewer built into the header.
