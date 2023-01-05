Skip to content
Ruhrpott

By Werner Glinka

A POC Metalsmith website with Sanity CMS

Project Shots

Set of structured media sections
Example of obligatory collection of logos, mostly used for social proof
Blogposts describing site building details
Home page

Editing environment

Singleton Settings content type
Data for a Ruhrpott city
Blog post

About the project

Ruhrpott is a proof-of-concept website built to demonstrate the use of structured content in a static website created with the Metalsmith Static Site Generator. The Sanity content management system is a perfect match to achieve this objective.

I did not want to use greek text and boring images, so I turned to the place of my youth for inspiration, the Ruhrpott. The photos and text tell little stories about where I grew up, and the website structure and design methodology are all about Metalsmith, Sanity, and structured content.

