Ruhrpott is a proof-of-concept website built to demonstrate the use of structured content in a static website created with the Metalsmith Static Site Generator. The Sanity content management system is a perfect match to achieve this objective.

I did not want to use greek text and boring images, so I turned to the place of my youth for inspiration, the Ruhrpott. The photos and text tell little stories about where I grew up, and the website structure and design methodology are all about Metalsmith, Sanity, and structured content.