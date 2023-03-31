WRBB 104.9 FM

In an effort to modernize the website for Northeastern University's college radio station, WRBB 104.9, we transferred the old blog site from Wordpress into a dynamic multimedia platform driven by Sanity. We utilized Sanity along with other longstanding radio APIs to deliver our radio, editorial, and podcast content side by side in one cohesive platform.

Sanity became the point of truth to handle all third-party API calls necessary for all music content to be served, alongside articles and podcast entries.