Recognized as the leading headless CMS on G2, Sanity empowers your team to envision beyond limitations, accelerate scaling, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition speed. Unlike traditional CMSes, Sanity offers real-time collaboration, superior scalability, and flexible content structures for a seamless content management experience.
Why choose Sanity over Agility CMS?
Sanity outperforms Agility CMS in the Netlify state of web development report, scoring a satisfaction rating of 4.2 compared to Agility's 1.7. This clearly demonstrates that Sanity is the preferred choice for content management, enabling teams to scale swiftly, innovate rapidly, and accelerate customer acquisition. Harness the power of content with Sanity to fuel your growth.
Platform Overview
Sanity Composable Content Cloud
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
Sanity Studio
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
Content Lake
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
APIs
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.
Laerdal: Global content delivery to state-of-the-art emergency training devices
Laerdal’s interactive medical manikins are used to train EMTs and medical professionals around the world. They needed to move to modern subscription models and improve the delivery of medical scenario scripts to their global network of devices.Read case study
Centralize content management across all platforms
Create content once, reuse everywhere
No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.
Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.
