🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Unleash the power of unified content

Sanity: The superior, scalable alternative to Ingeniux

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With Sanity, you can imagine limitless possibilities, thanks to its real-time collaboration, flexible content structuring, and powerful APIs. Experience a CMS that's built to adapt to your needs, not the other way around.

Try demoSign up free
G2 grid showing Sanity as the market leader for a balance of satisfaction and presence.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Ingeniux?

Sanity outperforms Ingeniux in G2 reviews, particularly in the Ease of Setup category. With a score of 8.8, Sanity significantly surpasses Ingeniux's 6.7, demonstrating its user-friendly setup process. This allows your team to focus more on innovation and customer acquisition, making Sanity the superior choice for powering your content-driven growth engine.

Compare Sanity and Ingeniux on G2
A chart showing that Sanity has a 8.8 for Ease of Setup according to G2, in comparison to a score of 6.7 for Ingeniux.

Platform Overview

Sanity Composable Content Cloud

To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:

Sanity Studio

A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.

Explore Sanity Studio

Content Lake

A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.

Explore Content Lake

APIs

Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.

Explore developer docs

Laerdal: Global content delivery to state-of-the-art emergency training devices

Laerdal’s interactive medical manikins are used to train EMTs and medical professionals around the world. They needed to move to modern subscription models and improve the delivery of medical scenario scripts to their global network of devices.

Read case study
A portrait of Alexander Reyne

It's easy to set up and simple to use. You can build static websites that anyone can update in minutes incredibly fast. A lot less bloat in the frontend of static webpages.

Alexander Reyne · Software Developer

Professional services

We've got you covered

We have a dedicated Customer Solutions org focussed on your success. Never worry about an understaffed, overstretched team.

From pre-sale to post-sales—you’ll have the same solution engineer to guide your implementation, including architecture decisions, migration, training, and ongoing support. You’ll get a dedicated Slack channel with your team of Sanity experts—solutions engineer, support engineer, and account executive.

Large group of Sanity employees with hands up

Accelerate content workflows with AI

Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.

See Sanity AI Assist in action
Graphic displaying an example editorial workflow for a spring cleaning sale

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Read G2 reviews
an illustration of the G2 grid showing Sanity as the leader in the upper right

Make content your competitive advantage

Explore demoContact sales