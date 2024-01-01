Unleash the power of unified content
Sanity: The superior, scalable alternative to Ingeniux
Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With Sanity, you can imagine limitless possibilities, thanks to its real-time collaboration, flexible content structuring, and powerful APIs. Experience a CMS that's built to adapt to your needs, not the other way around.
Why choose Sanity over Ingeniux?
Sanity outperforms Ingeniux in G2 reviews, particularly in the Ease of Setup category. With a score of 8.8, Sanity significantly surpasses Ingeniux's 6.7, demonstrating its user-friendly setup process. This allows your team to focus more on innovation and customer acquisition, making Sanity the superior choice for powering your content-driven growth engine.
Platform Overview
Sanity Composable Content Cloud
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
Sanity Studio
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
Content Lake
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
APIs
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.
Laerdal: Global content delivery to state-of-the-art emergency training devices
Laerdal’s interactive medical manikins are used to train EMTs and medical professionals around the world. They needed to move to modern subscription models and improve the delivery of medical scenario scripts to their global network of devices.Read case study
Professional services
We have a dedicated Customer Solutions org focussed on your success. Never worry about an understaffed, overstretched team.
From pre-sale to post-sales—you’ll have the same solution engineer to guide your implementation, including architecture decisions, migration, training, and ongoing support. You’ll get a dedicated Slack channel with your team of Sanity experts—solutions engineer, support engineer, and account executive.
Accelerate content workflows with AI
Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.
Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024
Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence