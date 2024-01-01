🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Sanity: The Superior, Future-Ready Alternative to Kentico

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale rapidly, innovate effectively, and boost customer acquisition. With real-time collaboration, flexible content structures, and a powerful API, Sanity ensures seamless content management and delivery across all platforms and devices.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Kentico?

Sanity outperforms Kentico in G2 reviews, particularly in the area of Ease of Setup, scoring an impressive 8.8 compared to Kentico's 7.7. This highlights Sanity's commitment to providing a user-friendly experience, enabling your team to quickly set up and start innovating. Let Sanity be the driving force behind your content-powered growth.

Get started with fully configured templates

Powering AETHER: Creating Unique Digital Experiences with Sanity

AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.

Sanity lets us say yes to our creative ideas. It's an awesome feeling and has really opened up how we think about engaging with our customers. We are seeing increased time on page, time per session, conversion rates, average order value—pretty much every metric you can think of.

Ashley Brooks · Digital/E-commerce Operations Manager at AETHER Apparel

Create content once, reuse everywhere

No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.

Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.

See how PUMA gets global teams in sync

Intuitive for content managers

Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

