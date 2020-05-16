Skip to content
404 Status Code - Is there a Way to Change the Status Code?

1 replies
Last updated: May 16, 2020

Hey there. I am doing a query by slug - and noticed that if the slug doesn't exist, the status code is still 200 with a result of null. Is there any way to make the query a different way that would return a 404? Example:

const query = `*[_type == "projects" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug] {
  name,
  slug,
  description,
  image,
  website
}[0]
`;

May 15, 2020, 10:35 PM

Hia! All queries will return 200 as long as there's not a server error or similar, so you will have to check the result.

https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-query#not-found-considered-harmless-bWaZca0V

May 16, 2020, 4:47 PM

