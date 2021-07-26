Accessing array index in Sanity projections

someArray[] { someCondition => { // this is the thing I want, but I also need the next item in the list the user defined nextItem: someArray[currentIndex + 1] } !someCondition => { // mark I don't want this marker: true } }[marker!=true]

someArray[someCondition] { // Access the item index of the original array before I filtered it nextItem: [(index @ in someArray) + 1] }

// shape query someArray[] { // we only get the shape of the array here _type, someIdentifier } // data query *[someIdentifier] {...} *[someIdentifier2] {...}

Is there a way to access the index of an item in an array in it's projection? For example:Or, even better:Right now it seems like the only way to do this is to deliver the entire array to my front-end and filter it client-side, which is wasteful on bandwidth.The only bandwidth-friendly way I can do this without an index is to do multiple queries; one for the shape of the array and others for the specific data I want to fetch. But it would still be much better to do it in a single query.