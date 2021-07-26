Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Accessing array index in Sanity projections

4 replies
Last updated: Jul 26, 2021
Is there a way to access the index of an item in an array in it's projection? For example:
someArray[] {
  someCondition =&gt; {
    // this is the thing I want, but I also need the next item in the list the user defined
    nextItem: someArray[currentIndex + 1]
  }

  !someCondition =&gt; {
    // mark I don't want this
    marker: true
  }
}[marker!=true]
Or, even better:

someArray[someCondition] {
  // Access the item index of the original array before I filtered it
  nextItem: [(index @ in someArray) + 1]
}
Right now it seems like the only way to do this is to deliver the entire array to my front-end and filter it client-side, which is wasteful on bandwidth.

The only bandwidth-friendly way I can do this without an index is to do multiple queries; one for the shape of the array and others for the specific data I want to fetch. But it would still be much better to do it in a single query.

// shape query
someArray[] {
  // we only get the shape of the array here
  _type, someIdentifier
}

// data query
*[someIdentifier] {...}
*[someIdentifier2] {...}
Jul 26, 2021, 5:51 PM
Keep in mind that accessing a specific item based on a index is never safe or 100% accurate. It’s in general bad practice to use these as values or indentifiers. What are you trying to do? Why don’t create based on a unique tag/category or something which is more safe and better to use?
Jul 26, 2021, 6:45 PM
It allows you to do things based on how the user ordered a reorderable array (ex. preloading the next page client-side). Accessing items by index in separate queries is unsafe, but if you could (in one query) include a unique identifier to sibling items by index, then that would be safe(r)
Jul 26, 2021, 6:50 PM
In my case, I have an issue that has many articles, and each article needs to link on the front-end to the next article in the list. Since the ordering is user-defined there's no easy way to specify this relationship. I'd rather not force the user to click on every article and directly reference the next thing in the array.
Jul 26, 2021, 6:52 PM
For anyone else who has this issue, I fixed it by including the array shape in the same query as the main data; having the types for the whole array makes it more flexible anyway.
[documentFilter] {
  ...array[filterForItem][0],
  "documentInfo": @ {
     ...,
     "arrayShape": ^.array[] {
       _type, slug
     }
   }
}
Jul 26, 2021, 7:17 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Hello, Does anyone know what I could've done to result in these? I suspect it's something with the packages being installed...Jan 20, 2021
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
Can the results of a query in documentList be reused inside the function?Sep 19, 2020
Unknown type: svgUploadPreview. Valid types are: page, goal, array...Oct 19, 2020
We have about 13,000 documents - most of which we have imported manually using the sanity cli. For some reason none ofthese...Dec 29, 2020
how to show icons for singleton typesSep 24, 2020
Hey! When after creating a new project `sanity init` (with empty schema), I get this error when I run `sanity start` : ```Warning...Dec 10, 2020
it looks like our problems are caused by editors publishing drafts after backend token has updated docs, and thus overwriting...Sep 10, 2020
How to Reduce the Width and Height of the Image Data Type PreviewJul 8, 2021
How to Pass Props to the Desk Structure ICONFeb 4, 2022

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.