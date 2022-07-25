Skip to content
Adding a feature flag to a Sanity type and discussing possible solutions.

7 replies
Last updated: Jul 25, 2022
Good morning everyone!
I wanted to add an 
isFeatured
flag in the Sanity type.

export default {
    name: 'myType',
    type: 'object',
    title: 'My Type',
    fields: [
       ...
        {
            title: 'Is featured',
            name: 'isFeatured',
            type: 'boolean',
        },
    ],
    initialValue: {
        isFeatured: false,
    },
};
It would be marked 
true
for only one object of this 
myType
type. Unfortunately, here the validation itself, which will not allow to change this value to 
true
when in another document this 
isFeatured
flag is already on 
true
, is not suitable (user-unfriendly).
I was thinking about to make a switch that - when set to 
true
in obj1, would change obj2 (in which previously was `isFeatured`flag set on 
true
) to 
false
.
I searched the Internet for inspiration. Unfortunately, I didn't find anything that would help me. Do you have any ideas where I could start?
🤗
Jul 13, 2022, 5:53 AM
Hi!I would create a singleton document where the client can choose a featured item among all the objects.
Jul 13, 2022, 11:24 AM
{      name: 'featuredPhotos',      title: 'Featured Photos',      type: 'array',      description: 'Displayed on home page. Choose exactly 3 photos.',      of: [        {          type: 'reference',          to: [{ type: 'photo' }],        },      ],      fieldset: 'company',      options: { layout: 'grid' },      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required().min(3).max(3),    },
Jul 13, 2022, 11:25 AM
something like this:
Jul 13, 2022, 11:28 AM
{
  name: 'featuredItem',
  type: 'object',
  fields: [
    {
      title: 'Featured item',
      name: 'item',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{type: 'item'}]
    }
  ]
}
Jul 13, 2022, 11:29 AM
Thank you for your reply! Unfortunately, I couldn't use the new page (it requires another request to Sanity, and I couldn't do that). I added an object to 
myType
, which stores a 
boolean
and a 
datetime
. Every time someone moves the 
boolean
to 
true
, the current 
datetime
is overwritten. On BE we will simply do a filtering of 
myType
by 
boolean = true
and take the object with the latest 
datetime
.
Jul 15, 2022, 4:16 AM
Yes, that's also a way to solve it.
As a side note, you could have combined the query:
{
"featuredItem": *[_type == "singleton"][0] { featuredItem }
"items": *[_type == "item"]
}
Jul 15, 2022, 2:04 PM
Jul 25, 2022, 10:35 AM

