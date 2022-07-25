Adding a feature flag to a Sanity type and discussing possible solutions.

☕

export default { name: 'myType', type: 'object', title: 'My Type', fields: [ ... { title: 'Is featured', name: 'isFeatured', type: 'boolean', }, ], initialValue: { isFeatured: false, }, };

Good morning everyone!I wanted to add anflag in the Sanity type.It would be markedfor onlyobject of thistype. Unfortunately, here the validation itself, which will not allow to change this value towhen in another document thisflag is already on, is not suitable (user-unfriendly).I was thinking about to make a switch that - when set toin obj1, would change obj2 (in which previously was `isFeatured`flag set on) toI searched the Internet for inspiration. Unfortunately, I didn't find anything that would help me. Do you have any ideas where I could start?