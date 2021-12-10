Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding validation for featured content and sorting an array by date in Sanity schema.

3 replies
Last updated: Dec 10, 2021
Hello there, i have a schema in which a field of 
boolean
contain named as isFeatured. Now i want to do validation like if isFeatured is true in any doument, i shouldn't be able to make isFeatured true in any other document and it should show which document has already isFeatured true. How to add this kinda validation. Thanks.
Dec 9, 2021, 9:48 AM
Would be better to use a reference to the featured item from the content type on which another appears as featured? For example, if you wanted to feature a blog post on the home page, the home page would have a field for FeaturedItem where the content manager could select the appropriate blog post as a reference.
This is how i approach featured content 95% of the time. It saves on maintenance because you only have to go to one place to select the new featured item and you lose the risk that people will select too many items as featured.
Dec 9, 2021, 3:09 PM
Hi
user J
Thanks for your response, another thing i want to ask is that i have an array of object and i want to order by 
dateOfPublication
which is a value in objects. I am unable to write query for it.
Here's the structure,


{
 
"_createdAt":"2021-12-08T09:17:40Z"

"_id":"73957312-c282-4cb3-be44-1069277610dd"

"_rev":"XXZQtLc37Lz6XK4fvqH5Wt"

"_type":"newsArticleBlock"

"_updatedAt":"2021-12-09T12:51:56Z"

"newsBlockTitle":"News Cards for Home Page"

"newsCardBlock":*[*

{
 
"_key":"85b48badc2c2"

"_type":"newsArticle"

"articleDescription":*[*...*]*_1 item_

"articleImage":*{*...*}*

"ctaLink":*{*...*}*

"dateOfPublication":"2021-12-09T08:02:00.000Z"

"headline":"The NRP Group Breaks Ground on a Record 21 Multifamily Apartment Communities in 2020"

"isFeatured":true

"selectedCategory":*{*...*}*_2 items_

"slug":*{*...*}*_2 items_

"subHeadline":"The NRP Group subheading"

}
 
*{*...*}*

*{*...*}*

*{*...*}*

]

}
Dec 10, 2021, 8:09 AM
Hi Mohammad. You can sort your array using the 
order()
function. There are some details here but if you want to post your schema we can probably show you where you’d add it.
Dec 10, 2021, 10:09 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is it Possible to Set a Maximum Longevity on an Array Schema Type?Sep 19, 2022
React - How to Display a List of Schemas/Content Types but Only Allow the User to Select OneJun 29, 2022
Issue with paperclip icon not showing in array list of referencesMay 25, 2020
How to preview content inside a reference array in Sanity.ioAug 14, 2020
Need help generating a "Create Session" token for SSO integrationDec 15, 2020
Custom validation rule checking value of referenced object in Sanity.ioNov 3, 2020
Validating groq queries with groq-js library.Dec 9, 2020
Trouble shooting empty array response from groq queries in app developmentApr 17, 2020
Trouble querying a field with array of references in Slack threadSep 1, 2020
Creating an array of references for a product category in Sanity.ioMay 13, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.