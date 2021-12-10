Would be better to use a reference to the featured item from the content type on which another appears as featured? For example, if you wanted to feature a blog post on the home page, the home page would have a field for FeaturedItem where the content manager could select the appropriate blog post as a reference.

This is how i approach featured content 95% of the time. It saves on maintenance because you only have to go to one place to select the new featured item and you lose the risk that people will select too many items as featured.

