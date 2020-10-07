Pricing update: Free users
Any issues with using styled-components with sanity?

10 replies
Last updated: Oct 7, 2020

Any issues with using styled-components with sanity?

Oct 7, 2020, 4:53 PM

If anyone else is curious seems to work fine. Only issue was I wasnt able to add the “babel-plugin-styled-components” because having a custom .babelrc file throws errors and prevents sanity from starting. Wasn’t able to find any info on how to customize the webpack for sanity.

Oct 7, 2020, 7:11 PM

there was an issue on the sanity repo about customizing webpack 🙂 but not possible yet, only babelrc as you said

Oct 7, 2020, 7:25 PM

Yeah I saw that issue maybe it will be possible one day. So are you able to add a .babelrc file? Mine threw some errors when I added it.

Oct 7, 2020, 7:27 PM

I did! I saw some code in the sanity repo that picks up the babelrc file if it is present

Oct 7, 2020, 7:28 PM

{
  "presets": [
    [
      "@babel/env",
      {
        "targets": {
          "node": "8",
          "chrome": "59",
          "safari": "10",
          "firefox": "56",
          "edge": "14"
        },
        "modules": "commonjs"
      }
    ],
    "@babel/react",
    "@babel/typescript"
  ],
  "plugins": ["@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties", "babel-plugin-macros"]
}

Oct 7, 2020, 7:28 PM

I combined what I found in babelrc in

user U
/base and in the root dir if im not mistaken

Oct 7, 2020, 7:28 PM

Nice! Thanks for the share!

Oct 7, 2020, 7:28 PM

Cause it needs to have at least the same config

Oct 7, 2020, 7:29 PM

Then I added "babel-plugin-macros" myself 🙂

Oct 7, 2020, 7:29 PM

Sweet I’ll give it a shot

Oct 7, 2020, 7:29 PM

