😊

Just afollowup – I opted to use the Media Plugin’s alt and description fields as the source for Danish lang alt text and captions (Danish is the primary lang for the site) – using alt and description fields I added to the image block as an optional override.This works for my needs because the portable text field is itself localized, So I have two for every page, as in the attached.When images are added to the Danish layout, that meta can be pulled from the media library…or optionally overridden with inline alt and desc text added to the object in the block.When images are added to the English layout, text and descriptions should be added inline.So at the template level, we’ll just be looping over possible places the meta might live in order of preference, …and in this way find fallbacks if and where they exist.I know this is super basic, …but maybe someone can find it useful as a strategy for localizing image meta.Seems like it could also be expanded and vastly improved, bc if I understandcorrectly, then it should also be possible to add a checkbox or a toggle to enable writing/over-writing directly to the metadata of the object in the Media Plugin, …without needing to navigate away from the editor and into the Media Plugin.Newly uploaded images with NO existing meta could have this checked by default, so data would be passed globally in the first go, again, …without leaving the editor view.And images withexisting meta would, of course, have this toggle unchecked, so whatever they edit or input is just a local override. If a check is toggled to overwrite data in the Media Plugin, a modal warning modal would need to be cleared.Could be neat.