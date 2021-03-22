'module-1, module-2….'.

export default { name: 'pageBuilder', title: 'Page builder', type: 'object', fields: [ { options: { collapsible: true }, type: 'array', name: 'page', title: 'Page', of: [ { type: 'module1' }, { type: 'module2' }, { type: 'module3' }, { type: 'module4' }, { type: 'module5' }, { type: 'module6' }, { type: 'module7' }, ] }] }

export default { name: 'module1', title: 'Module One', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'imageLeft', title: 'Image left', type: 'mainImage' }, { name: 'imageMiddle', title: 'Image middle', type: 'mainImage' }, { name: 'imageRight', title: 'Image right', type: 'mainImage' }, { name: "moduleTitle", title: "Module Title", type: "string", }, { name: 'moduleParagraph', title: 'Block Text', type: 'restrictedBodyText' }, { name: "general", title: "General Content", type: "generalModule", options: { collapsible: true }, }, ], preview: { select: { title: 'moduleTitle', } } }

Hi! I have a question about array previews.The user can choose between these modules and add content to them, but to make it more user-friendly I want to add an image of what the module looks like. (just like a simple wireframe) - any ideas how to do that?In the picture you´ll see a few added modules, and a list of names:It’s in the list of names I want to add a picture.Here’s the pageBuilder:And one of the modules: