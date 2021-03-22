Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 is here. Find out more on our blog →
Get more help on our Slack

Array Previews - How to Add an Image of a Module

13 replies
Last updated: Mar 22, 2021
Hi!I have a question about array previews.
The user can choose between these modules and add content to them, but to make it more user-friendly I want to add an image of what the module looks like. (just like a simple wireframe) - any ideas how to do that?

In the picture you´ll see a few added modules, and a list of names: 
'module-1, module-2….'.
It’s in the list of names I want to add a picture.
Here’s the pageBuilder:

export default {
    name: 'pageBuilder',
    title: 'Page builder',
    type: 'object',
    fields: [
        {
            options: { collapsible: true },
            type: 'array',
            name: 'page',
            title: 'Page',
            of: [
                { type: 'module1' },
                { type: 'module2' },
                { type: 'module3' },
                { type: 'module4' },
                { type: 'module5' },
                { type: 'module6' },
                { type: 'module7' },
            ]
        }]
}
And one of the modules:

export default {
    name: 'module1',
    title: 'Module One',
    type: 'document',
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'imageLeft',
            title: 'Image left',
            type: 'mainImage'
        },
        {
            name: 'imageMiddle',
            title: 'Image middle',
            type: 'mainImage'
        },
        {
            name: 'imageRight',
            title: 'Image right',
            type: 'mainImage'
        },
        {
            name: "moduleTitle",
            title: "Module Title",
            type: "string",
        },
        {
            name: 'moduleParagraph',
            title: 'Block Text',
            type: 'restrictedBodyText'
        },
        {
            name: "general",
            title: "General Content",
            type: "generalModule",
            options: { collapsible: true },
        },
    ],
    preview: {
        select: {
            title: 'moduleTitle',
        }
    }
}
Mar 22, 2021, 10:04 AM
You can do this in each module's preview prop
Mar 22, 2021, 10:24 AM
Something like this
preview: {
    
select: {
      
name: 'name',
      
language: 'language',
      
imageUrl: 'image.asset.url'
    
},
    
prepare({ name, language, imageUrl }) {
      
return {
        `title: 
Banner ${language}: ${name}
,`        `media: imageUrl &amp;&amp; &lt;img src={
${imageUrl}?auto=format&amp;w=100
} style={{ objectFit: 'cover' }} /&gt;`      
}
    
}
  
}
Mar 22, 2021, 10:24 AM
But that only affects modules that are created.I want the picture added to the drop-down visiible in the picture above.
user R
Mar 22, 2021, 10:26 AM
I thought it was something similar to the following snippet, which is added to the pagebuilder? - but I can’t get it to work
preview: {
  select: {
    tag0: 'tags.0.value',
    tag1: 'tags.1.value'
  },
  prepare(selection) {
    return {
      title: [selection.tag0, selection.tag1].join(', ')
    }
  }
}
Mar 22, 2021, 10:28 AM
the prepare function is used in both cases, I would set it up so that if, for instance, there is no imageLeft, use a placeholder image instead
Mar 22, 2021, 10:28 AM
i think you want to use icon: propety
Mar 22, 2021, 10:29 AM
thats whats shown in the dropdown
Mar 22, 2021, 10:29 AM
so your module will be like
Mar 22, 2021, 10:30 AM
export default {
    name: 'module1',
    title: 'Module One',
    type: 'document',
    icon: ()=&gt;&lt;img src="/static/wireframe.png" /&gt;,
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'imageLeft',
            title: 'Image left',
            type: 'mainImage'
        },
        {
            name: 'imageMiddle',
            title: 'Image middle',
            type: 'mainImage'
        },
        {
            name: 'imageRight',
            title: 'Image right',
            type: 'mainImage'
        },
        {
            name: "moduleTitle",
            title: "Module Title",
            type: "string",
        },
        {
            name: 'moduleParagraph',
            title: 'Block Text',
            type: 'restrictedBodyText'
        },
        {
            name: "general",
            title: "General Content",
            type: "generalModule",
            options: { collapsible: true },
        },
    ],
    preview: {
        select: {
            title: 'moduleTitle',
        }
    }
}
Mar 22, 2021, 10:30 AM
for example
Mar 22, 2021, 10:30 AM
user M
- That could be something!
Mar 22, 2021, 10:32 AM
Mar 22, 2021, 10:39 AM
I solved it by using Christophers solution - the difficult part of it all was adding a css class to rewrite the propsed size for an icon. (My images had to be larger to make sense)
Mar 22, 2021, 3:49 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.