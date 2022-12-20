let queue = cq() .limit({ concurrency: 2 }) .process((task) => { return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) { setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000); }); }); const mutateDocs = async () => { // Docs is imported from the file generated by 'generate-relationships.js' // Loop through all of the docs returned from our query for (const doc of docs) { queue(doc).then(async () => { // Add a message to help us know the upload is happening console.log(`Mutating ${doc?.id}`); if(doc?.image) { fetch(doc?.image) .then(res => { return res.buffer() }) .then(buffer => { return client.assets.upload('image', buffer, { filename: doc?.slug, title: doc?.name, }) }) .then(assetDocument => { // Here you can decide what to do with the returned asset document. // If you want to set a specific asset field you can to the following: return client .patch(doc?.related[0]) .set({ "media.imageGrid": [ { "_type": "figure", "_key": assetDocument._id, "caption": doc?.name, "asset": { "_type": "reference", _ref: assetDocument._id } } ] }) .commit() .then((updatedDoc) => console.log(`Hurray, updated Entry! ID:`, updatedDoc._id) ) .catch((err) => console.error('Oh no, the Entry update failed: ', err.message) ); }); } }); } }; mutateDocs();