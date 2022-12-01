Best route for year entry in a document and handling height as input.

"year"

😅

What would be the best route if I wanted an input in my document to be a year entry? Are there any helpers in Sanity for this? I tried searchingon the website and it isn't helpful when "year" is returning "learn" and "search"basically I want someone to be able to select a year from a dropdown or write a year in. However, I don't want to have to keep adding years and allowing just a string input seems dangerous in the sense that they could not enter a year