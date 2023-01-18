import { createContext, useState } from "react"; export const ExampleContext = createContext(null); export function ExampleContextProvider({ children }) { const [exampleData, setExampleData] = useState(YOUR_INITIAL_VALUES_HERE); return ( <ExampleContext.Provider value={{ exampleData, setExampleData }}> {children} </ExampleContext.Provider> ); }

const { exampleData, setExampleData } = useContext(ExampleContext)

I can't be super specific because of the nature of the project, but the broad steps I am using are • in _app import something called, say, ExampleProvider and wrap it around the page component just like any other JSX• The file ExampleProvider exports a const equal to a null createContext and exports a function named, to extend the example, ExampleProvider which has as its only prop { children } destructured.• Inside there's a useState pattern of variable and setter, and and it returns an actual context provider (the const I named earlier in the file) with a value prop set to both the value and setter, destructured• On pages where I need to actively use it, I import ExampleProvider just as I did in _app• Inside that page, I destructure the contents of it such that it matches the state setter inside the actual file being imported. For example:and then in a pageso that I can both read the value, and also change it so that whatever I change it to is the 'new' thing-read-everywhereIn our case it's super necessary because I need the nav to only be a reader, but I need the profile page to change the picture so that there's an updated thing for it to always read