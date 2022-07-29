Bug with block content field causing undo changes and URI Malformed error.

There was a point in time where we had a sentence that had the "wo" in it and we were trying to correct it to "won". We could edit the rest of the block content but, no matter what we did with that word, it would undo and the URI Malformed error kept happening. Even when I deleted the word and retyped it. I only got around it by typing the word "won" a few words away, deleted most of the sentence to get it in the right spot, and then retyping the other words.