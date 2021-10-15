Bug with GROQ query not following reference in rich-text links

user M

/**

* This is the schema definition for the rich text fields used for

* for this blog studio. When you import it in schemas.js it can be

* reused in other parts of the studio with:

* {

* name: 'someName',

* title: 'Some title',

* type: 'blockContent'

* }

*/

export

_default_ {

title: 'Block Content',

name: 'blockContent',

type: 'array',

of: [

{

title: 'Block',

type: 'block',

_// Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These_

_// correspond with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value_

_// you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to_

_// use your content._

styles: [

{title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'},

{title: 'H1', value: 'h1'},

{title: 'H2', value: 'h2'},

{title: 'H3', value: 'h3'},

{title: 'H4', value: 'h4'},

{title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote'},

],

lists: [{title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet'}],

_// Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor._

marks: {

_// Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic_

_// preference or highlighting by editors._

decorators: [

{title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'},

{title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'},

],

_// Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote._

annotations: [

{

title: 'Link Externo',

name: 'extLink',

type: 'object',

fields: [

{

name: 'href',

type: 'url',

title: 'URL'

},

{

title: 'Abrir en nueva pestaña',

name: 'blank',

description: 'Más Info <https://css-tricks.com/use-target_blank/>',

type: 'boolean'

},

{

title: 'Añadir Nofollow',

name: 'nofollow',

type: 'boolean'

}

],

},

{

name: 'refLink',

type: 'object',

title: 'Link Interno',

fields: [

{

name: 'reference',

type: 'reference',

title: 'Reference',

to: [ { type: 'post' } ]

},

]

},

],

},

},

_// You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use_

_// primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array_

_// as a block type._

{

type: 'image',

options: {hotspot: true},

},

{

type: 'cta',

},

{

type: 'infoText',

},

{

type: 'prosAndCons',

},

{

type: 'productTable',

},

],

}

