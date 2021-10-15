Skip to content
Bug with GROQ query not following reference in rich-text links

11 replies
Last updated: Oct 15, 2021
Hello, I think I might've found a bug?
I have followed this tutorial to create 2 types of rich-text links, both exernal and internal (
https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-internal-and-external-links )
However the GROQ Query will not follow the reference.

This query 
*[_type == "post"][7] {

title,

slug { current },

publishedAt,

"author": author-&gt;name,

mainImage,

"categories": categories[]-&gt;title,

"website": website-&gt;webName,

body[]{

...,

asset-&gt;{

...,

"_key": _id

},

_type == "productTable" =&gt; {

"productImg1": @.productImage1.asset-&gt;url,

"productImg2": @.productImage2.asset-&gt;url,

"productImg3": @.productImage3.asset-&gt;url,

"productImg4": @.productImage4.asset-&gt;url,

}

},

markDefs[]{

...,

_type == "refLink" =&gt; {

"slug": @.reference-&gt;slug

},

_type == "extLink" =&gt; {

"slug": @.reference-&gt;slug

},

}

}

Will output:


"body":*[*_26 items_

0:*{*_6 items_

"_key":"637903d82c20"

"_type":"block"

"asset":*NULL*

"children":*[*_1 item_

0:*{*_4 items_

"_key":"9dd80e448ec8"

"_type":"span"

"marks":*[*...*]*_1 item_

"text":"Internal Link Test"

}

]

"markDefs":*[*_1 item_

0:*{*_3 items_

"_key":"f5dd3d1740d9"

"_type":"refLink"

"reference":*{*_2 items_

"_ref":"001fd7ed-dcb5-4dcc-9b8b-a25cd4770254"

"_type":"reference"

}

}

]

"style":"normal"

}


etcetera


A bit strange. Also, I have to click 2 times on Sanity Studio for the Link options to pop-up. When I click the second time, I can add the info, but then the Studio tells me "Invalid block value"--it seems to be adding two links because of the 2 clicks. Once I remove invalid marks, it works OK, but it's a strange workflow!

Is this at all known? I don't seem to find any mistakes on my part
Oct 15, 2021, 12:57 PM
Hey! I haven't seen this sort of behavior reported before. Just to check, can I see your schema for your portable text array and links?
Oct 15, 2021, 6:10 PM
Sure!
user M


/**
 
* This is the schema definition for the rich text fields used for
 
* for this blog studio. When you import it in schemas.js it can be
 
* reused in other parts of the studio with:
 
*  {
 
*    name: 'someName',
 
*    title: 'Some title',
 
*    type: 'blockContent'
 
*  }
 
*/

export
 
_default_ {
  
title: 'Block Content',
  
name: 'blockContent',
  
type: 'array',
  
of: [
    
{
      
title: 'Block',
      
type: 'block',

      _// Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These_

      _// correspond with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value_

      _// you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to_

      _// use your content._
      
styles: [
        
{title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'},
        
{title: 'H1', value: 'h1'},
        
{title: 'H2', value: 'h2'},
        
{title: 'H3', value: 'h3'},
        
{title: 'H4', value: 'h4'},
        
{title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote'},
      
],
      
lists: [{title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet'}],

      _// Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor._
      
marks: {

        _// Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic_

        _// preference or highlighting by editors._
        
decorators: [
          
{title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'},
          
{title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'},
        
],

        _// Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote._
        
annotations: [
          
{
            
title: 'Link Externo',
            
name: 'extLink',
            
type: 'object',
            
fields: [
              
{
                
name: 'href',
                
type: 'url',
                
title: 'URL'
              
},
              
{
                
title: 'Abrir en nueva pestaña',
                
name: 'blank',
                
description: 'Más Info <https://css-tricks.com/use-target_blank/>',
                
type: 'boolean'
              
},
              
{
                
title: 'Añadir Nofollow',
                
name: 'nofollow',
                
type: 'boolean'
              
}
            
],
          
},
          
{
            
name: 'refLink',
            
type: 'object',
            
title: 'Link Interno',
            
fields: [
              
{
                
name: 'reference',
                
type: 'reference',
                
title: 'Reference',
                
to: [ { type: 'post' } ]
              
},
            
]
          
},

         
        
],
      
},
    
},

    _// You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use_

    _// primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array_

    _// as a block type._
    
{
      
type: 'image',
      
options: {hotspot: true},
    
},
    
{
      
type: 'cta',
    
},
    
{
      
type: 'infoText',
    
},
    
{
      
type: 'prosAndCons',
    
},
    
{
      
type: 'productTable',
    
},
  
],

}
Oct 15, 2021, 6:12 PM
Cool, thanks! I'll spin this up and report back.
Oct 15, 2021, 6:12 PM
Here's a zip of the repo in case you need something more robust
user M
:
Oct 15, 2021, 6:14 PM
Many thanks!
Oct 15, 2021, 6:14 PM
Ok! Got it! 
markDefs
was outside of 
body
so it was returning 
null
. If you move it up into body it should be return what you're looking for:
body[] {
      ..., 
      asset-&gt;{
        ...,
        "_key": _id
      },
      _type == "productTable" =&gt; {
        "productImg1": @.productImage1.asset-&gt;url,
        "productImg2": @.productImage2.asset-&gt;url,
        "productImg3": @.productImage3.asset-&gt;url,
        "productImg4": @.productImage4.asset-&gt;url,
      },
markDefs[]{
      ...,
            _type == "refLink" =&gt; {
        "slug": @.reference-&gt;slug
      },
      _type == "extLink" =&gt; {
        "slug": @.reference-&gt;slug
      },
    }
    },
The link options were popping up fine for me, so I'm not sure what's happening with that behavior. Do you think you could get a screen grab of it the next time it happens? Also, is there anything in the console after it fails that first time?
Oct 15, 2021, 7:01 PM
Oh God, that was the stupidest mistake! Thanks a lot!
I'll run some tests with the double clicking, record some videos and circle around ! Thanks!!
Oct 15, 2021, 7:02 PM
Haha, it's a totally understandable mistake!
Oct 15, 2021, 7:30 PM
