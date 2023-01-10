yarn build

Module parse failed: 'import' and 'export' may appear only with 'sourceType: module' (61:0) You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See <https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders> | function _toPropertyKey(arg) { var key = _toPrimitive(arg, "string"); return typeof key === "symbol" ? key : String(key); } | function _toPrimitive(input, hint) { if (typeof input !== "object" || input === null) return input; var prim = input[Symbol.toPrimitive]; if (prim !== undefined) { var res = prim.call(input, hint || "default"); if (typeof res !== "object") return res; throw new TypeError("@@toPrimitive must return a primitive value."); } return (hint === "string" ? String : Number)(input); } > import { jsx, jsxs, Fragment } from 'react/jsx-runtime'; | import { useMemo, useState, useRef, useEffect, createContext, useContext, useLayoutEffect, forwardRef, useId, useCallback, cloneElement, isValidElement, createElement, Component, memo, useReducer, Children, Fragment as Fragment$1 } from 'react'; | import ReactIs, { isElement as isElement$1, isFragment, isValidElementType } from 'react-is'; Import trace for requested module: ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/index.esm.js ./node_modules/sanity/lib/index.esm.js ./sanity.config.ts ./app/studio/[[...index]]/page.tsx

Following up on build errors I was running into recently – I’ve tried deploying the Next.js Personal Website template to vercel without any issue, but when I go to clone it to my local machine and runi get the following errorI’m wondering if anyone else has experienced this error on build. There must be some issue with my development environment though I can’t seem to trace it. I’m running Node 19.3.0